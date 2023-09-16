Luke Weaver starts for the New York Yankees on Saturday against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

Yankees vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 205 total home runs.

New York is 21st in MLB, slugging .397.

The Yankees' .226 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 624 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

New York has a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.242).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Weaver (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 6.77 ERA in 110 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Weaver enters this game with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Weaver will try to collect his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Randy Vasquez Nick Pivetta 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Carlos Rodón Kutter Crawford 9/14/2023 Red Sox L 5-0 Away Michael King Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox W 8-5 Away Clarke Schmidt Nick Robertson 9/15/2023 Pirates W 7-5 Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates - Away Luke Weaver Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates - Away Carlos Rodón Bailey Falter 9/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Brandon Pfaadt

