The New York Yankees (75-73) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luke Weaver (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (4-4) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Yankees vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weaver - NYY (2-5, 6.77 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (4-4, 4.66 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

The Yankees will hand the ball to Weaver (2-5) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.77 and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .305 in 26 games this season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Weaver has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Luke Weaver vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a .237 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.389) and 144 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Pirates in two games, and they have gone 10-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over 9 2/3 innings.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz (4-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has a 4.66 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.

Ortiz heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Ortiz is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per start.

He has not made an outing yet in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.

