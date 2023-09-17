Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race slate on Sunday, September 17 features Formula 1, IMSA Weathertech Championship Race, Motorcycle Racing, and NHRA Drag Racing action that can be seen on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream it all, check out the article below.

Watch even more auto racing coverage with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 7:55 AM ET

7:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Motorcycle Racing: AMA Super Motocross Series

Series: Motorcycle Racing

Motorcycle Racing Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch IMSA Weathertech Championship Race: Battle on the Bricks

Series: IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

IMSA Weathertech Championship Race Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NHRA Drag Racing: Pep Boys NHRA Nationals - Finals

Series: NHRA Drag Racing

NHRA Drag Racing Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!