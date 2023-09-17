Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Buffalo Bills have the fourth-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +145
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- Bills games went over the point total six out of 16 times last season.
- Buffalo sported the sixth-ranked defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.
- At home last season, the Bills were 7-1. Away, they were 6-2.
- In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-2.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen had 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).
- On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 762 yards.
- Stefon Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.
- On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 760 yards (58.5 per game).
- Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 15 games last year, Matt Milano totaled 1.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and three interceptions.
Bills Player Futures
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|L 22-16
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1400
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+750
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1600
