The Buffalo Bills (0-1) will meet the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 46.5 points.

This week's game that pits the Bills against the Raiders is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Raiders vs Bills on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Bills were winning after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in five games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

Buffalo averaged 5.5 points in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it surrendered an average of 5.4 points in the first quarter.

The Raiders led after the first quarter in nine games, were losing after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in one game last year.

In the first quarter last season, the Raiders averaged 4.7 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 3.8 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Bills won the second quarter in 10 games, lost the second quarter in two games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

Buffalo's offense averaged 9.6 points in the second quarter last year. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered five points on average in the second quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Raiders outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, lost six times, and were knotted up two times.

The Raiders' offense averaged 7.7 points in the second quarter last year. On defense, they gave up 8.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games last season, the Bills outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, lost five times, and tied four times.

In the third quarter last year, Buffalo averaged 5.7 points scored on offense, and it gave up an average of 3.9 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Raiders outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, lost six times, and tied three times.

Offensively, the Raiders averaged 4.1 points in the third quarter (20th-ranked) last season. They gave up 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Bills won the fourth quarter in 10 games, were outscored in that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, Buffalo scored an average of 6.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Raiders won the fourth quarter five times, lost seven times, and were knotted up five times.

Offensively, the Raiders averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter (16th-ranked) last season. They allowed 7.8 points on average in the fourth quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 2 In-Game Primers

Bills vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Bills were winning after the first half in 10 games (8-2 in those contests), were behind after the first half in three games (3-0), and were tied after the first half in three games (2-1).

In the first half, Buffalo averaged 15.1 points on offense last season (third-ranked). It allowed an average of 10.4 points on defense (11th-ranked) in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Raiders had the lead nine times (3-6 in those games), were behind seven times (2-5), and were tied one time (1-0).

The Raiders averaged 12.4 points on offense and surrendered an average of 12.1 points on defense in the first half last year.

2nd Half

In 16 games last year, the Bills outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (9-0 record in those games), were outscored six times (4-2), and tied one time (0-1).

Buffalo scored an average of 12.3 points and allowed an average of 8.3 points on defense in the second half last season.

In 17 games last year, the Raiders lost the second half nine times and outscored their opponent in that half eight times.

The Raiders averaged 9.8 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 12.2 points on defense in the second half last year.

Rep the Bills or the Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.