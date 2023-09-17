Based on our computer model, the Buffalo Bills will defeat the Las Vegas Raiders when they meet at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Bills ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but they thrived on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game. The Raiders averaged 23.2 points per game on offense last season, which ranked them 12th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 26th, giving up 24.6 points per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Raiders vs Bills on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-7.5) Under (46.5) Bills 23, Raiders 13

Place your bets on the Bills-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bills Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bills have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Buffalo went 7-8-0 ATS last season.

The Bills were favored by 7.5 points or more 10 times last season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Buffalo games went over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

The point total average for Bills games last season was 47.7, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Raiders Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Raiders have a 25.6% chance to win.

Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last season.

The Raiders covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).

Las Vegas and its opponent combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

Games involving the Raiders last year averaged 46.4 points per game, a 0.1-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bills vs. Raiders 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 28.4 17.9 31.8 18.4 25.1 17.4 Las Vegas 23.2 24.6 27.1 26.1 19.8 23.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.