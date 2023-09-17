Going into their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0), the Buffalo Bills (0-1) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills were defeated by the New York Jets 22-16 in their last game.

The Raiders' most recent game ended in a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Mitch Morse C Finger Full Participation In Practice

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jermaine Eluemunor OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Meredith OG Calf Limited Participation In Practice Chandler Jones DE Nir - personal Out Trevon Moehrig S Thumb Did Not Participate In Practice Davante Adams WR Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Jakobi Meyers WR Concussion Out DeAndre Carter WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Bills vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

CBS

Bills Season Insights (2022)

The Bills ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but they played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game.

Buffalo excelled on both sides of the ball last season, ranking second-best in scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (17.9 points allowed per game).

From an offensive standpoint, the Bills ranked seventh in the NFL with 258.1 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 15th in passing yards allowed per contest (214.6).

Buffalo ranked seventh in rushing yards last year (139.5 rushing yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 104.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 27 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) against 27 turnovers committed (30th in NFL) last season, the Bills' even turnover margin ranked 15th in the league.

Bills vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-7.5)

Bills (-7.5) Moneyline: Bills (-375), Raiders (+290)

Bills (-375), Raiders (+290) Total: 46.5 points

