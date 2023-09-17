The Buffalo Bills (0-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) meet at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Bills vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Bills Insights (2022)

Last year, the Bills averaged 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Raiders allowed (24.6).

The Bills averaged 32 more yards per game (397.6) than the Raiders gave up per outing (365.6) last year.

Last year Buffalo piled up 139.5 rushing yards per game, 16.7 more than Las Vegas allowed per contest (122.8).

The Bills turned the ball over 14 more times (27 total) than the Raiders forced a turnover (13) last season.

Bills Home Performance (2022)

The Bills scored 31.8 points per game in home games (3.4 more than their overall average), and conceded 18.4 at home (0.5 more than overall).

The Bills' average yards gained (397.9) and allowed (360.1) at home were both higher than their overall averages of 397.6 and 319.1, respectively.

Buffalo's averages of passing yards gained (265.1) and conceded (242.6) at home were both higher than its overall averages of 258.1 and 214.6, respectively.

The Bills accumulated 132.8 rushing yards per game at home (6.7 less than their overall average), and conceded 117.5 at home (12.9 more than overall).

The Bills' offensive third-down percentage at home (42.4%) was lower than their overall average (50.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (38.7%) was higher than overall (37.5%).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 at New York L 22-16 ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 9/24/2023 at Washington - CBS 10/1/2023 Miami - CBS 10/8/2023 Jacksonville - NFL Network

