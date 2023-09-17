Should you bet on Damien Harris hitting paydirt in the Buffalo Bills' upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Damien Harris score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a TD)

Harris received 106 carries last year and rushed for 462 rushing yards (42 ypg), with three rushing TDs.

He scored a rushing touchdown in three games last year, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Damien Harris Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 9 48 0 2 10 0 Week 2 @Steelers 15 71 1 2 16 0 Week 3 Ravens 11 41 1 2 5 0 Week 4 @Packers 18 86 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Lions 4 11 0 1 1 0 Week 7 Bears 3 8 0 1 2 0 Week 8 @Jets 11 37 0 2 15 0 Week 11 Jets 8 65 0 2 28 0 Week 12 @Vikings 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 9 31 0 3 18 0 Week 18 @Bills 13 48 0 1 4 0

