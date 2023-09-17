Dawson Knox will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Knox grabbed six touchdowns and recorded 517 receiving yards (34.5 ypg) last year.

Knox vs. the Raiders

Knox vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Through the air, Las Vegas gave up over 100 receiving yards to one player last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Raiders gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Las Vegas allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Raiders yielded 242.9 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Raiders' defense was ranked 19th in the NFL at 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game last season.

Dawson Knox Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Knox Receiving Insights

In eight of his 15 games last season (53.3%), Knox hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 65 pass attempts last season, averaging 8.0 yards per target (52nd in NFL).

Knox scored a receiving touchdown six times last season, out of 15 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in any of those games.

Knox's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 8 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 5 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 7 TAR / 5 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

