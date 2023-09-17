Gabriel Davis has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Raiders have conceded 166 passing yards per game, 13th in the NFL.

Last season, Davis caught 48 passes on 93 targets for 836 yards (55.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Davis and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Davis vs. the Raiders

Davis vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Against Las Vegas last season, one player recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Raiders allowed 21 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Las Vegas allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

Davis will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense a year ago (242.9 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders' defense was ranked 19th in the NFL with 25 passing TDs allowed last year.

Watch Bills vs Raiders on Fubo!

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Davis with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Davis Receiving Insights

In seven of his 15 games (46.7%) last season, Davis went over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 836 receiving yards on 93 targets last year, he was 21st in the NFL (9.0 yards per target).

Davis had a touchdown catch in six games last year, out of 15 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Davis' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 171 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 74 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 7 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 93 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 7 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 6 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 10 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 9 TAR / 6 REC / 113 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.