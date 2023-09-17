Best bets are available for when the New York Giants (0-1) visit the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

When is Giants vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New York 22 - Arizona 16

New York 22 - Arizona 16 The Giants have a 68.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants finished with a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).

New York played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.

The Cardinals were underdogs 14 times last season and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

Arizona was 1-6 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (-4)



New York (-4) The Giants covered the spread 13 times in 17 games last season.

New York was unbeaten ATS (2-0) when at least a 4-point favorite last season.

The Cardinals had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Arizona had an ATS record of 4-4 as underdogs of 4 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (39.5)



Under (39.5) The two teams averaged a combined 2.0 more points per game (41.5) a season ago than this matchup's total of 39.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 8.7 more points per game last season (48.2) than this matchup's over/under of 39.5 points.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.

The Cardinals and their opponent combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last year.

