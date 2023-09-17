At State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17, the New York Giants play the Arizona Cardinals, kicking off at 4:05 PM ET. The Giants should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Offensively, the Giants ranked 15th in the NFL with 21.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 17th in points allowed (358.2 points allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals ranked 22nd in the NFL with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

Giants vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Giants (-4) Under (39.5) Giants 22, Cardinals 16

Giants Betting Info

The Giants have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Giants covered the spread when playing as at least 4-point favorites in two of two chances last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in New York games.

The over/under in this matchup is 39.5 points, 3.2 fewer than the average total in last season's Giants contests.

Cardinals Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 4-point underdogs last season, the Cardinals had an ATS record of 4-4.

In Arizona games last season, combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

The average total points scored in Cardinals games last year (39.5) is 5.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Giants vs. Cardinals 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New York 21.5 21.8 22.3 21.8 20.5 21.9 Arizona 20 26.4 19.6 28.7 20.5 23.9

