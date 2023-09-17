The New York Giants (0-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) square off at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Giants vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

Giants Insights (2022)

The Giants averaged 21.5 points per game last year, 4.9 fewer than the Cardinals gave up per contest (26.4).

The Giants collected just 15 fewer yards per game (333.9) than the Cardinals allowed per contest (348.9) last season.

Last year New York piled up 148.2 rushing yards per game, 29.6 more than Arizona allowed per outing (118.6).

Last year the Giants had 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Cardinals had takeaways (20).

Giants Away Performance (2022)

The Giants scored 20.5 points per game in road games (one fewer than overall), and conceded 21.9 in road games (0.1 more than overall).

On the road, the Giants accumulated more yards (338.8 per game) than overall (333.9). But they also allowed more (362.6 per game) than overall (358.2).

New York accumulated more passing yards in away games last season (195 per game) than it did overall (185.7), but it also allowed more (242.4 per game) than overall (214).

The Giants picked up fewer rushing yards in road games (143.8 per game) than they did overall (148.2), but they also gave up fewer on the road (120.3 per game) than overall (144.2).

On the road in 2022, the Giants successfully convert fewer third downs (33.7%) than overall (36.8%). They also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (36.8%) than overall (35.1%).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Dallas L 40-0 NBC 9/17/2023 at Arizona - FOX 9/21/2023 at San Francisco - Amazon Prime Video 10/2/2023 Seattle - ESPN 10/8/2023 at Miami - FOX

