Giants vs. Cardinals Player Props & Odds – Week 2
One of the best running backs in football last season will be on display when Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Want to make a wager on one of the best contributors in this outing between the Giants and the Cardinals? Keep reading for everything you need to know.
Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds
- Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
James Conner Touchdown Odds
- Conner Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
More Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Saquon Barkley
|-
|70.5 (-110)
|19.5 (-110)
|Parris Campbell
|-
|-
|25.5 (-110)
|Isaiah Hodgins
|-
|-
|29.5 (-110)
|Daniel Jones
|208.5 (-110)
|35.5 (-110)
|-
|Darius Slayton
|-
|-
|29.5 (-110)
|Darren Waller
|-
|-
|45.5 (-110)
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Zach Ertz
|-
|-
|25.5 (-110)
|James Conner
|-
|57.5 (-110)
|17.5 (-110)
|Joshua Dobbs
|180.5 (-110)
|13.5 (-110)
|-
|Marquise Brown
|-
|-
|46.5 (-110)
|Rondale Moore
|-
|-
|28.5 (-110)
|Michael Wilson
|-
|-
|24.5 (-110)
