The New York Jets (1-0) will look to upset the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is 38.5 in the outing.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Cowboys and the Jets and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting insight you need in the column below.

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Jets vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Jets were winning after the first quarter in five games, were behind after the first quarter in five games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in seven games last year.

The Jets averaged 2.8 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 3.6 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

Last season, the Cowboys were winning after the first quarter in eight games, trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

Looking at the first quarter last season, Dallas averaged 5.4 points scored on offense (seventh-ranked) and allowed an average of 3.4 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Jets won the second quarter in five games last year, lost the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in six games.

The Jets' offense averaged 5.5 points in the second quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 6.6 points on average in the second quarter.

Last season, the Cowboys won the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they tied the second quarter in six games.

Dallas averaged 8.2 points on offense and allowed an average of 7.2 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Jets won the third quarter three times, lost 12 times, and were knotted up two times.

The Jets' offense averaged 2.6 points in the third quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 4.9 points on average in the third quarter.

Out of 17 games last season, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, lost eight times, and tied two times.

Last season, Dallas' offense averaged 5.8 points in the third quarter. On defense, it allowed 5.1 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Jets won the fourth quarter in 10 games last year, were outscored in that quarter in three games, and tied in that quarter in four games.

On offense, the Jets averaged 6.8 points in the fourth quarter (seventh-ranked) last year. They gave up 3.2 points on average in the fourth quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Last season, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games, lost that quarter in four games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Cowboys averaged 7.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.3 points on defense.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 2 In-Game Primers

Jets vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Jets were winning six times (4-2 in those games), trailed seven times (1-6), and were knotted up four times (2-2).

The Jets' offense averaged 8.3 points in the first half last year. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 10.2 points on average in the first half.

Last year, the Cowboys led after the first half in 10 games (8-2 in those contests), trailed after the first half in six games (4-2), and were tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

Dallas scored an average of 13.6 points on offense in the first half last season and gave up an average of 10.6 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Jets outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, were outscored in that half eight times, and tied one time.

In the second half last season, the Jets averaged 9.4 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 8.1 points on defense.

Through 17 games last season, the Cowboys won the second half 11 times (10-1 record in those games), were outscored five times (2-3), and tied one time (0-1).

In the second half last season, Dallas averaged 13.5 points on offense. It gave up an average of 9.4 points on defense in the second half.

Rep the Cowboys or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.