Jets vs. Cowboys Injury Report — Week 2
The New York Jets' (1-0) injury report heading into their game against the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) currently features four players on it. The matchup begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, September 17 from AT&T Stadium.
Their last time out, the Jets won 22-16 over the Buffalo Bills.
The Cowboys enter this matchup following a 40-0 win over the New York Giants in their last game.
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|Groin
|Out
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Mekhi Becton
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tyler Smith
|OL
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Sam Williams
|DE
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Donovan Wilson
|S
|Calf
|Doubtful
|Zack Martin
|OG
|Groin
|Questionable
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
Jets vs. Cowboys Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
Jets Season Insights (2022)
- The Jets had the 25th-ranked offense last year (318.2 yards per game), and they were even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.
- While New York ranked fourth-worst in the NFL in scoring offense with 17.4 points per game last season, it was a different story on defense, as it ranked fourth-best (18.6 points per game allowed).
- The Jets ranked 15th in passing yards last year (219 per game), but they excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 189.4 passing yards allowed per game.
- Offensively, New York ranked 25th in the NFL last season with 99.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in rushing yards allowed per contest (121.6).
- The Jets had the fifth-worst turnover margin in the NFL last season at -7, forcing 16 turnovers (29th in NFL) while turning it over 23 times (17th in NFL).
Jets vs. Cowboys Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-450), Jets (+350)
- Total: 38.5 points
