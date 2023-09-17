Jets vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 2
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The New York Jets (1-0) will work to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 as a 9-point underdog. For this game, an over/under of 38.5 has been set.
The betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be found below before they play the Jets. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Jets as they prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys.
Jets vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-9)
|38.5
|-450
|+350
|DraftKings
|Cowboys (-9.5)
|38.5
|-455
|+350
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-9.5)
|38.5
|-500
|+385
New York vs. Dallas Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
Jets vs. Cowboys Betting Insights
- Against the spread, New York was 8-9-0 last season.
- The Jets covered the spread when playing as at least 9-point underdogs in two of two games last year.
- New York had five of its 17 games hit the over last season.
- Against the spread, Dallas went 9-7-0 last season.
- The Cowboys had two wins ATS (2-2) as a 9-point favorite or greater last season.
- Out of 17 Dallas games last season, nine hit the over.
