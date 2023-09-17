The New York Jets (1-0) will work to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 as a 9-point underdog. For this game, an over/under of 38.5 has been set.

The betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be found below before they play the Jets. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Jets as they prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 2 Odds

New York vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jets vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

Against the spread, New York was 8-9-0 last season.

The Jets covered the spread when playing as at least 9-point underdogs in two of two games last year.

New York had five of its 17 games hit the over last season.

Against the spread, Dallas went 9-7-0 last season.

The Cowboys had two wins ATS (2-2) as a 9-point favorite or greater last season.

Out of 17 Dallas games last season, nine hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.