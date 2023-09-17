Will Stefon Diggs Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders in Week 2?
The Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders are slated to meet in a Week 2 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Stefon Diggs hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Think Diggs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Diggs was the top receiver among current Bills last year, amassing 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 scores. He was targeted 154 times and averaged 89.3 receiving yards per game.
- Diggs had a receiving touchdown in nine of 16 games last season (and had multiple receiving TDs once).
Stefon Diggs Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|9
|8
|122
|1
|Week 2
|Titans
|15
|12
|148
|3
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|11
|7
|74
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|6
|4
|62
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|11
|8
|102
|1
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|13
|10
|148
|1
|Week 8
|Packers
|8
|6
|108
|1
|Week 9
|@Jets
|10
|5
|93
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|16
|12
|128
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|5
|4
|48
|1
|Week 12
|@Lions
|15
|8
|77
|1
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|9
|7
|92
|1
|Week 14
|Jets
|5
|3
|37
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|9
|5
|60
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Week 18
|Patriots
|10
|7
|104
|1
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|9
|7
|114
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|10
|4
|35
|0
Rep Stefon Diggs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.