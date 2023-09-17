Sunday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) going head to head against the New York Yankees (76-73) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (3-5) for the Yankees and Colin Selby (2-1) for the Pirates.

Yankees vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Yankees vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 48 out of the 86 games, or 55.8%, in which they've been favored.

New York has a record of 44-32 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 630 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

