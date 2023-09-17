Yankees vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) going head to head against the New York Yankees (76-73) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (3-5) for the Yankees and Colin Selby (2-1) for the Pirates.
Yankees vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- This season, the Yankees have won 48 out of the 86 games, or 55.8%, in which they've been favored.
- New York has a record of 44-32 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored 630 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Kutter Crawford
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-0
|Michael King vs Tanner Houck
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|W 8-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Robertson
|September 15
|@ Pirates
|W 7-5
|Gerrit Cole vs Johan Oviedo
|September 16
|@ Pirates
|W 6-3
|Luke Weaver vs Luis Ortiz
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Colin Selby
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Davies
