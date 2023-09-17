How to Watch the Yankees vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank seventh-best in MLB action with 207 total home runs.
- New York ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .398.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.226).
- New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 630 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.
- The Yankees' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.
- New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.239).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Carlos Rodon (3-5 with a 6.14 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Rodon has recorded one quality start this year.
- Rodon has put up six starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has not had an outing yet in which he did not allow at least one earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Kutter Crawford
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-0
|Away
|Michael King
|Tanner Houck
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-5
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Nick Robertson
|9/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-5
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Johan Oviedo
|9/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Luis Ortiz
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Colin Selby
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Davies
