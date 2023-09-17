As they go for the series sweep on Sunday, September 17, Carlos Rodon will take the mound for the New York Yankees (76-73) as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80), who will counter with Colin Selby. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (3-5, 6.14 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (2-1, 8.20 ERA)

Yankees vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-120) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 86 times this season and won 48, or 55.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Yankees have a 44-32 record (winning 57.9% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 49, or 41.9%, of the 117 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 44 times in 104 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

