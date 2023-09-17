The New York Yankees (76-73) take a three-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (3-5) against the Pirates and Colin Selby (2-1).

Yankees vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (3-5, 6.14 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (2-1, 8.20 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (3-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.14 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .246 in 11 games this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Rodon has made six starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby

Selby (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together an 8.20 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

In his last appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 8.20, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .270 against him.

In nine of his 16 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Colin Selby vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (207) in all of MLB. They have a collective .226 batting average, and are 29th in the league with 1105 total hits and 23rd in MLB action scoring 630 runs.

In one inning over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Selby has a 0 ERA and a 0 WHIP while his opponents are batting .000.

