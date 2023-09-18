Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bills have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 18.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +140
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of six Bills games last season went over the point total.
- Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the with 397.6 total yards per game.
- The Bills put up a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 away last season.
- The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen had 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).
- On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.
- Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.
- Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.
- Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Matt Milano recorded 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 15 games last year.
Bills Player Futures
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|L 22-16
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|W 38-10
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+1400
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+800
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1400
