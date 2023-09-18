The Buffalo Bills have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 18.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of six Bills games last season went over the point total.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the with 397.6 total yards per game.

The Bills put up a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 away last season.

The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen had 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.

Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Matt Milano recorded 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 15 games last year.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +8000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +10000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +1400 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +8000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +10000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1800 10 November 13 Broncos - +10000 11 November 19 Jets - +8000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +800 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2800 17 December 31 Patriots - +10000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1400

