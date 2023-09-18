At +8000, the New York Giants are No. 20 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 18.

Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.

The Giants and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, New York ranked 18th in the with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).

The Giants put up a 5-3-1 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

As the underdog in the game, New York went 6-5-1. As favorites, the Giants went 3-2.

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 catches for 338 yards.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games for the Colts last year.

Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +800 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +100000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +700 4 October 2 Seahawks - +5000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1400 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +8000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +10000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +800 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +3300 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.