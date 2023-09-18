The New York Jets at the moment have the 20th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

New York Betting Insights

New York put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, five Jets games hit the over.

New York had the 25th-ranked offense last year (318.2 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 311.1 yards allowed per game.

The Jets posted a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

When favored last season New York had only two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.

Jets Impact Players

On the ground, Dalvin Cook had eight touchdowns and 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) last year for the Vikings.

In addition, Cook had 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).

Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Packers.

Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his throws, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

C.J. Mosley compiled one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +800 3 September 24 Patriots - +10000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +10000 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +8000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2800 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +10000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1400 13 December 3 Falcons - +4000 14 December 10 Texans - +50000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1400 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +1800 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +10000

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.