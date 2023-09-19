The Buffalo Bills have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fifth-ranked in the NFL as of September 19.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bills and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the with 397.6 total yards per game.

The Bills had a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 away last season.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 762 yards.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

In 15 games last year, Matt Milano recorded 1.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and three interceptions.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +6600 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +10000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +1400 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +8000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +10000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1800 10 November 13 Broncos - +10000 11 November 19 Jets - +6600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +800 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +3000 17 December 31 Patriots - +10000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1400

