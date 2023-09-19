As of September 19 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

New York Betting Insights

New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

A total of seven Giants games last season went over the point total.

New York compiled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the . Defensively, it ranked 25th, allowing 358.2 yards per contest.

The Giants had five wins at home last year and four away.

New York was 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his throws, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

In addition, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +800 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +100000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +600 4 October 2 Seahawks - +5000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1400 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +6600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +10000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +800 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +2500 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

