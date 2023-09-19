Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 19 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
New York Betting Insights
- New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- A total of seven Giants games last season went over the point total.
- New York compiled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the . Defensively, it ranked 25th, allowing 358.2 yards per contest.
- The Giants had five wins at home last year and four away.
- New York was 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.
- The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his throws, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.
- In addition, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.
- In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.
- Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.
- In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
- Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
- Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.
Giants Player Futures
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|L 40-0
|+800
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 31-28
|+100000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1400
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+800
