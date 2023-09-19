The New York Liberty and Washington Mystics are playing in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Mystics

New York averages 89.2 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 80.9 Washington allows.

This season, New York has a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.6% of shots Washington's opponents have knocked down.

The Liberty have a 26-3 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 43.6% from the field.

New York is hitting 37.4% of its three-point shots this season, 2.9% higher than the 34.5% Washington allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty are 21-3 when they shoot better than 34.5% from distance.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Washington by 5.6 boards per contest.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty's offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 92.8 points per contest compared to the 89.2 they've averaged this year.

New York has been more stingy on the defensive side of the ball as of late, allowing 78.8 points per game during its last 10 contests compared to the 80.6 points per game its opponents average on the 2023 season.

The Liberty are trending down from deep during their last 10 outings, making 10.7 threes per game and shooting 35.3% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 11.1 makes and 37.4% from distance in the 2023 season.

Liberty Injuries