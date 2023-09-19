Sabrina Ionescu leads the New York Liberty (32-8) into a home matchup with the Washington Mystics (19-21) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

In New York's most recent game, it defeated Washington 90-75 at home, with Ionescu (29 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 7-13 from 3PT) and Jonquel Jones (20 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK, 58.3 FG%) the standout performers. For the Mystics, Myisha Hines-Allen (21 PTS, 8 REB, 69.2 FG%) and Brittney Sykes (16 PTS, 2 STL, 38.9 FG%) were the top performers.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-500 to win)

Liberty (-500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+360 to win)

Mystics (+360 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-10.5)

Liberty (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty own a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 89.2 points per game. On defense, they rank fourth with 80.6 points allowed per contest.

New York has been getting things done when it comes to rebounding this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in boards per game (37.9) and third-best in boards allowed per contest (33).

The Liberty have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 24.1 per game (best in WNBA).

New York, who is seventh in the league with 13.5 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are making 11.1 threes per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.4% from downtown (best).

New York ranks fifth in the WNBA with 7.5 threes allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with a 34.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty's offense has been much better when playing at home (90 PPG) compared to their play on the road (88.5 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been worse when playing at home (81.2 PPG allowed) when compared to away games (79.9 PPG allowed).

At home, New York averages the same amount of rebounds as on the road (37.9), while it allows its opponents to grab 0.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.7 at home, 33.3 on the road).

On average, the Liberty rack up more assists at home than they do on the road (24.7 at home, 23.6 on the road). In 2023, New York has more turnovers at home than on the road (13.9 turnovers per game at home versus 13.2 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (11.8 per game at home versus 11.9 on the road).

In 2023 the Liberty are averaging 11.7 made three-pointers at home and 10.6 away, while making 38.6% from deep at home compared to 36.2% away.

This year, New York is averaging 7.8 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 7.1 on the road (allowing 34.4% shooting from deep in home games compared to 33.8% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 31 of the 36 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (86.1%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter, the Liberty have a 16-3 record (winning 84.2% of their games).

New York has 19 wins in 39 games against the spread this year.

New York has an ATS record of 7-9 as 10.5-point favorites or more.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Liberty's implied win probability is 83.3%.

