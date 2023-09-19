Yankees vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Tuesday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (76-74) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (83-67) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (9-8) against the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (9-6).
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 87 times this season and won 48, or 55.2%, of those games.
- New York has entered 96 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 52-44 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 632 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-0
|Michael King vs Tanner Houck
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|W 8-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Robertson
|September 15
|@ Pirates
|W 7-5
|Gerrit Cole vs Johan Oviedo
|September 16
|@ Pirates
|W 6-3
|Luke Weaver vs Luis Ortiz
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|L 3-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Colin Selby
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Davies
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Ryne Nelson
