Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -115 -105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Yankees games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (43.4%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 21-26, a 44.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving New York have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 149 chances this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-36 37-38 29-24 47-50 61-62 15-12

