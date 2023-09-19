How to Watch the Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Gleyber Torres and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the hottest hitters on the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, who play on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank seventh-best in baseball with 208 total home runs.
- New York ranks 21st in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.225).
- New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (632 total).
- The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.237).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt (9-8) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Yankees in his 30th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 146 2/3 innings pitched, with 142 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Schmidt has collected five quality starts this year.
- Schmidt will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).
- In five of his 30 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-0
|Away
|Michael King
|Tanner Houck
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-5
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Nick Robertson
|9/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-5
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Johan Oviedo
|9/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Luis Ortiz
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Colin Selby
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Davies
|9/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Ryne Nelson
