Gleyber Torres and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the hottest hitters on the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, who play on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh-best in baseball with 208 total home runs.

New York ranks 21st in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.225).

New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (632 total).

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.237).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (9-8) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Yankees in his 30th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 146 2/3 innings pitched, with 142 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Schmidt has collected five quality starts this year.

Schmidt will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

In five of his 30 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Red Sox L 5-0 Away Michael King Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox W 8-5 Away Clarke Schmidt Nick Robertson 9/15/2023 Pirates W 7-5 Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Luke Weaver Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Away Carlos Rodón Colin Selby 9/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Brandon Pfaadt 9/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Davies 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clarke Schmidt Ryne Nelson

