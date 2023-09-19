Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (76-74) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (83-67) will match up in the series opener on Tuesday, September 19 at Yankee Stadium. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Blue Jays have -110 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.56 ERA) vs Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (9-6, 3.81 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Blue Jays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to wager on the Yankees' matchup against the Blue Jays but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Yankees (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to beat the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 87 times this season and won 48, or 55.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Yankees have a 52-44 record (winning 54.2% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Blue Jays have come away with 19 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Blue Jays have a mark of 19-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.