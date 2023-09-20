New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Clinton County, New York this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Peru Senior High School at Plattsburgh Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 20
- Location: Plattsburgh, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Saranac Lake Senior High School at AuSable Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beekmantown Senior High School at Plattsburgh Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Plattsburgh, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.