At +8000, the New York Giants are No. 21 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 20.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

New York Betting Insights

New York covered 13 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Giants and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, New York ranked 18th in the NFL with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).

At home last season, the Giants were 5-3-1. On the road, they were 4-4.

When the underdog in the game, New York was 6-5-1. As favorites, the Giants were 3-2.

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 TD passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).

Jones also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and picked up 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Bobby Okereke amassed 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Colts.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +750 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +100000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +600 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1300 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +6600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +10000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +750 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +2800 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

