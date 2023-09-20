Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (76-75) and Toronto Blue Jays (84-67) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on September 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (11-9) to the mound, while Michael King (4-6) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The last 10 Yankees matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have won in 23, or 43.4%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a mark of 19-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (633 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Yankees Schedule