George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays square off against the New York Yankees and starter Michael King on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 208 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

New York is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 633 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.

The Yankees rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

New York has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

New York has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.239 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

King (4-6) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

In six starts this season, King has not yet earned a quality start.

King has two starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 1.9 innings per outing.

He has made 46 appearances and finished 30 of them without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Red Sox W 8-5 Away Clarke Schmidt Nick Robertson 9/15/2023 Pirates W 7-5 Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Luke Weaver Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Away Carlos Rodón Colin Selby 9/19/2023 Blue Jays L 7-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Brandon Pfaadt 9/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Davies 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clarke Schmidt Ryne Nelson 9/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael King Kevin Gausman

