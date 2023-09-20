How to Watch the Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays square off against the New York Yankees and starter Michael King on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 208 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- New York is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 633 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.
- The Yankees rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- New York has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.
- New York has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.239 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- King (4-6) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
- In six starts this season, King has not yet earned a quality start.
- King has two starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 1.9 innings per outing.
- He has made 46 appearances and finished 30 of them without allowing an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-5
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Nick Robertson
|9/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-5
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Johan Oviedo
|9/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Luis Ortiz
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Colin Selby
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Davies
|9/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Ryne Nelson
|9/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
