On Wednesday, September 20 at 7:05 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (84-67) visit the New York Yankees (76-75) at Yankee Stadium. Kevin Gausman will get the call for the Blue Jays, while Michael King will take the hill for the Yankees.

The favored Blue Jays have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +100. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (11-9, 3.40 ERA) vs King - NYY (4-6, 2.77 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7.5

Have the desire to put money on the Yankees' matchup versus the Blue Jays but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Yankees (+100) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to take down the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.00.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 58 out of the 105 games, or 55.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have gone 53-44 (winning 54.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (43.4%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 19-24 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

