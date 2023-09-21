Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the 49ers vs. Giants Thursday Night Football Game – Week 3
The New York Giants (1-1) hit the road to match up against the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023, and here are our best bets.
When is 49ers vs. Giants?
- Game Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: San Francisco 39 - New York 8
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 83.9%.
- The 49ers won 13 of the 16 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (81.2%).
- San Francisco played as a moneyline favorite of -520 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.
- The Giants were underdogs 12 times last season and won six, or 50%, of those games.
- Last season, New York was at least a +390 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: San Francisco (-10.5)
- The 49ers' record against the spread last year was 11-6-0.
- San Francisco was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 10.5-point favorite last year.
- The Giants beat the spread 13 times in 17 games last season.
- New York went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 10.5 points or more last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- The two teams averaged a combined 4.5 more points per game (48) a season ago than this game's total of 43.5 points.
- The 49ers and the Giants saw their opponents average a combined 5.4 less points per game last season than the over/under of 43.5 set for this outing.
- Last season, nine of the 49ers' games went over the point total.
- Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
Christian McCaffrey Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|2
|134.0
|2
|18.0
|0
Daniel Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|212.5
|2
|51.0
|1
