New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a favorable matchup in Week 3 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 247.5 per game.

Jones leads New York with 425 passing yards (212.5 per game). Jones has also registered a 63.1% completion rate while throwing for two touchdowns and three interceptions. Jones also has run the ball 22 times for 102 yards and one score, delivering up 51.0 yards per game.

Jones vs. the 49ers

Jones vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has allowed one opposing player to amass 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The 49ers have cenceded two players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterbacks have thrown for more than one TD in a matchup with San Francisco in 2023.

The 247.5 passing yards per game yielded by the 49ers defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the 49ers have conceded two passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks ninth among NFL teams.

Daniel Jones Passing Props vs. the 49ers

Passing Yards: 214.5 (-115)

214.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+170)

Jones Passing Insights

Jones has surpassed his passing yards prop total once in two chances.

The Giants have passed 54.9% of the time and run 45.1% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

With 65 attempts for 425 passing yards, Jones is 19th in league action with 6.5 yards per attempt.

Jones has thrown for a touchdown in one of two games this season, and had more than one TD pass in that game.

He has 75.0% of his team's four offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Jones has passed 11 times out of his 65 total attempts while in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 26-for-37 / 321 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 59 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 15-for-28 / 104 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 13 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs

