New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton has a favorable matchup in Week 3 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 247.5 per game.

Slayton has pulled down six passes (on 11 targets) for 77 yards (to average 38.5 per game) this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Slayton and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Slayton vs. the 49ers

Slayton vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have conceded a TD pass to two opposing players this year.

San Francisco has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the 49ers is conceding 247.5 yards per outing this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The 49ers' defense is ninth in the league by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (two total passing TDs).

Watch Giants vs 49ers on Fubo!

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Slayton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Slayton Receiving Insights

Slayton has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Slayton has 16.4% of his team's target share (11 targets on 67 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 11 times, averaging 7.0 yards per target (77th in NFL).

Slayton does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.