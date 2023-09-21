New York Giants receiver Darren Waller has a favorable matchup in Week 3 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 247.5 per game.

Waller has a team-high 112-yard campaign on nine catches so far. He has been targeted on 13 occasions, and averages 56.0 yards.

Waller vs. the 49ers

Waller vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 72 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 72 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have surrendered a TD pass to two opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against San Francisco on the season.

The 247.5 passing yards the 49ers concede per game makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The 49ers' defense is ranked ninth in the NFL with two passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Darren Waller Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-111)

Waller Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Waller has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Waller has been targeted on 13 of his team's 67 passing attempts this season (19.4% target share).

He has been targeted 13 times, averaging 8.6 yards per target (47th in NFL).

Waller, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Waller (two red zone targets) has been targeted 18.2% of the time in the red zone (11 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Waller's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

