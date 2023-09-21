The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) will play the New York Giants (1-1) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the contest.

Giants vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Giants led five times, were behind 10 times, and were tied two times.

In the first quarter last season, the Giants averaged 2.3 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 4.5 points on defense.

The 49ers were winning 10 times, were behind four times, and were tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

Offensively, San Francisco averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter (eighth-ranked) last year. On the defensive side, it gave up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Giants won the second quarter in six games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they tied in the second quarter in two games.

On offense, the Giants averaged 5.8 points in the second quarter (25th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 6.9 points on average in the second quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

The 49ers outscored their opponent in the second quarter 11 times, lost four times, and were knotted up two times in 17 games last year.

San Francisco's offense averaged 8.9 points in the second quarter last season. On defense, it allowed 4.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Giants outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last year, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in six games.

The Giants averaged 5.2 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.3 points on defense in the third quarter last season.

Out of 17 games last year, the 49ers outscored their opponent in the third quarter 10 times, were outscored five times, and tied two times.

Offensively, San Francisco put up an average of 6.3 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) last season. On defense, it gave up 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Giants outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, lost six times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Giants averaged 7.5 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 5.8 points on defense.

In the 49ers' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and were knotted up four times.

In the fourth quarter last season, San Francisco put up an average of 5.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.6 points on defense.

Giants vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Giants had the lead five times (4-1 in those games), were losing 10 times (4-6), and were tied two times (1-0-1).

The Giants averaged 8.1 points on offense and gave up an average of 11.5 points on defense in the first half last season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers were winning 11 times (8-3 in those games) last season, were behind four times (3-1), and were tied two times (2-0).

In the first half last year, San Francisco averaged 14.1 points on offense. On defense, the team ceded an average of 8.1 points in the first half.

2nd Half

The Giants won the second half in nine games last season, lost the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in two games.

The Giants' offense averaged 12.7 points in the second half last year. On defense, they allowed 11.1 points on average in the second half.

Through 17 games last season, the 49ers outscored their opponent in the second half nine times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up one time.

San Francisco averaged 12 points in the second half last season. On defense, it allowed 8.4 points on average in the second half.

