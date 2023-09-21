On Thursday, September 21 at 8:15 PM ET, the San Francisco 49ers will meet the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium. Our computer model projects that the 49ers will claim a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The 49ers had the sixth-ranked offense last season (26.5 points per game), and they were more effective defensively, ranking best with just 16.3 points allowed per game. The Giants averaged 21.5 points per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and they ranked 17th defensively with 21.8 points allowed per game.

Giants vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-10) Over (44.5) 49ers 39, Giants 8

Giants Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 20.0%.

New York went 13-4-0 ATS last year.

The Giants were an underdog by 10 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

A total of seven of New York games last season hit the over.

Giants games averaged 42.7 total points last season, 1.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

49ers Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 84.6%.

San Francisco went 11-6-0 ATS last season.

The 49ers were favored by 10 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in San Francisco games.

The over/under for this game is 44.5 points, 2.3 more than the average point total for 49ers games a year ago.

Giants vs. 49ers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 26.5 16.3 28 14.8 24.8 18 New York 21.5 21.8 22.3 21.8 20.5 21.9

