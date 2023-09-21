Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the New York Giants are 21st in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.
Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
New York Betting Insights
- New York put together a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Giants games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Giants had five wins at home last season and four away.
- New York was 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.
- The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.
Giants Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- In addition, Jones ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.
- Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.
- Barkley also had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero TDs.
- Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Colts.
- Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
- Bobby Okereke collected 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.
Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Player Futures
|Saquon Barkley MVP Odds
|Darren Waller Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Daniel Jones MVP Odds
|Isaiah Hodgins Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Jalin Hyatt Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
|Deonte Banks Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|L 40-0
|+750
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 31-28
|+100000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+750
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+2800
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+800
Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.