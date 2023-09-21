As of now the New York Giants are 21st in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

New York Betting Insights

New York put together a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.

Giants games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Giants had five wins at home last season and four away.

New York was 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In addition, Jones ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

Barkley also had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero TDs.

Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Colts.

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Bobby Okereke collected 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +750 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +100000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +600 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1300 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +6600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +10000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +750 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +2800 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

