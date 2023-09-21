Giants vs. 49ers Injury Report — Week 3
Entering their Thursday, September 21 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi's Stadium, which kicks at 8:15 PM , the New York Giants (1-1) are dealing with six players on the injury report.
The Giants are coming off of a victory over the Arizona Cardinals by the score of 31-28.
In their most recent game, the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 30-23.
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Ben Bredeson
|OG
|Concussion
|Out
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Out
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
Giants vs. 49ers Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Giants Season Insights (2022)
- The Giants put up 333.9 yards per game offensively last season (18th in NFL), and they allowed 358.2 yards per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.
- New York put up 21.5 points per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and it ranked 17th defensively with 21.8 points allowed per game.
- The Giants averaged 185.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (26th in the NFL), and they ranked 14th on defense with 214 passing yards allowed per game.
- New York ranked 27th in run defense last season (144.2 rushing yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 148.2 rushing yards per game.
- The Giants had the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at +3, forcing 19 turnovers (25th in NFL) while turning it over 16 times (second in NFL).
Giants vs. 49ers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-10.5)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-550), Giants (+400)
- Total: 44 points
