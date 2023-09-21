Entering their Thursday, September 21 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi's Stadium, which kicks at 8:15 PM , the New York Giants (1-1) are dealing with six players on the injury report.

The Giants are coming off of a victory over the Arizona Cardinals by the score of 31-28.

In their most recent game, the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 30-23.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Out Micah McFadden LB Neck Questionable Azeez Ojulari OLB Hamstring Out Ben Bredeson OG Concussion Out Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Questionable

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandon Aiyuk WR Shoulder Questionable Ambry Thomas CB Knee Questionable

Giants vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Giants Season Insights (2022)

The Giants put up 333.9 yards per game offensively last season (18th in NFL), and they allowed 358.2 yards per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.

New York put up 21.5 points per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and it ranked 17th defensively with 21.8 points allowed per game.

The Giants averaged 185.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (26th in the NFL), and they ranked 14th on defense with 214 passing yards allowed per game.

New York ranked 27th in run defense last season (144.2 rushing yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 148.2 rushing yards per game.

The Giants had the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at +3, forcing 19 turnovers (25th in NFL) while turning it over 16 times (second in NFL).

Giants vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-10.5)

49ers (-10.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-550), Giants (+400)

49ers (-550), Giants (+400) Total: 44 points

