The New York Giants (1-1) visit the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Giants

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants Insights (2022)

The Giants averaged 5.2 more points per game (21.5) than the 49ers allowed (16.3) last season.

The Giants collected 333.9 yards per game last season, 33.3 more yards than the 300.6 the 49ers gave up per outing.

Last year New York ran for 70.5 more yards per game (148.2) than San Francisco allowed per contest (77.7).

The Giants turned the ball over 16 times last season, 14 fewer times than the 49ers forced turnovers (30).

Giants Away Performance (2022)

On the road, the Giants scored 20.5 points per game and conceded 21.9. That was less than they scored overall (21.5), but more than they allowed (21.8).

The Giants' average yards gained (338.8) and allowed (362.6) away from home were both higher than their overall averages of 333.9 and 358.2, respectively.

New York racked up 195 passing yards per game on the road (9.3 more than its overall average), and conceded 242.4 in away games (28.4 more than overall).

The Giants' average rushing yards gained (143.8) and allowed (120.3) in away games were both lower than their overall averages of 148.2 and 144.2, respectively.

The Giants' offensive third-down percentage in away games last year (33.7%) was lower than their overall average (36.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (36.8%) was higher than overall (35.1%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Dallas L 40-0 NBC 9/17/2023 at Arizona W 31-28 FOX 9/21/2023 at San Francisco - Amazon Prime Video 10/2/2023 Seattle - ABC/ESPN 10/8/2023 at Miami - FOX 10/15/2023 at Buffalo - NBC

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.