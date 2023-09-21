The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) square off against the New York Giants (1-1) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Before the 49ers play the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Giants vs. 49ers Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • City: Santa Clara, California
  • Venue: Levi's Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
49ers 10 44.5 -550 +400

Giants vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

  • The Giants played eight games last season that had more than 44.5 combined points scored.
  • New York had a 42.7-point average over/under in its contests last year, 1.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Giants posted a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Giants won six, or 50%, of the 12 games they played as underdogs last season.
  • Last season, New York was at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

San Francisco 49ers

  • In nine games last season, the 49ers and their opponents scored more than 44.5 total points.
  • San Francisco's outings last season had an average total of 42.2, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The 49ers beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last year.
  • The 49ers won 12 of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (80%).
  • San Francisco played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

49ers vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total
49ers 26.5 6 16.3 1 42.2 9
Giants 21.5 15 21.8 17 42.7 8
Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 42.7 41.7 43.9
Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.8 25.6
ATS Record 13-4-0 6-3-0 7-1-0
Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-2 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5-1 2-1-1 4-4

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 42.2 42.2 42.2
Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 24.3 23.4
ATS Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0
Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 12-3 8-0 4-3
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

