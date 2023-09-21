Isaiah Hodgins will be up against the 10th-worst passing defense in the league when his New York Giants play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Hodgins has five grabs on eight targets for 64 yards and one score, with an average of 32.0 yards per game.

Hodgins vs. the 49ers

Hodgins vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against San Francisco in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed two opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

San Francisco has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 247.5 passing yards per game given up by the 49ers defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense ranks ninth in the league by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (two total passing TDs).

Isaiah Hodgins Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Hodgins Receiving Insights

Hodgins has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Hodgins has 11.9% of his team's target share (eight targets on 67 passing attempts).

He has 64 receiving yards on eight targets to rank 60th in NFL play with 8.0 yards per target.

Hodgins, in two games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 25.0% of his team's four offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Hodgins has been targeted two times in the red zone (18.2% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts).

Hodgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

